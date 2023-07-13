Rally pushes some Ukraine bonds to highest since Russia invasion

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine's government bonds jumped as much as 3.6 cents on the dollar on Thursday, with some hitting the highest level since Russia sent its troops into the country last year.

Ukraine's longest-term bond, its 2041 maturing issue XS1303929894=TE, rose the most to trade at 44 cents having been as low as 14 cents shortly after Russia's invasion last year.

Most of the government's other bonds also saw gains of more than 2 cents. XS1303921487=TE

(Reporting By Libby George; editing by Marc Jones)

