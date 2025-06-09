Rally May Stall For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished higher in four straight sessions, collecting more than 160 points or 5.8 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,855-point plateau although investors may lock in gains on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky ahead of key upcoming talks between the United States and China. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were flat and the Asian markets figure to split the difference. The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and automobile producers. For the day, the index jumped 43.72 points or 1.55 percent to finish at 2,855.77 after trading between 2,841.39 and 2,867.27. Volume was 528.24 million shares worth 13.61 trillion won. There were 700 gainers and 200 decliners. Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 2.03 percent, while KB Financial rallied 4.14 percent, Hana Financial soared 5.58 percent, Samsung Electronics climbed 1.18 percent, Samsung SDI stumbled 2.01 percent, LG Electronics added 0.69 percent, SK Hynix jumped 2.00 percent, Naver improved 3.82 percent, Lotte Chemical advanced 0.82 percent, SK Innovation strengthened 1.30 percent, POSCO Holdings rose 0.39 percent, SK Telecom increased 0.95 percent, KEPCO surged 4.09 percent, Hyundai Mobis skyrocketed 10.04 percent, Hyundai Motor accelerated 4.32 percent, Kia Motors spiked 2.36 percent and LG Chem was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is pedestrian as the major averages opened lower on Monday, moved into the green by midday but faded going into the close to end mixed and little changed.

The Dow dipped 1.11 points or 0.00 percent to finish at 42,761.76, while the NASDAQ added 61.28 points or 0.31 percent to close are 19,591.24 and the S&P 500 perked 5.52 points or 0.09 percent to end at 6,005.88.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders awaited any news of U.S.-China trade talks that in London later today that could help ease trade tensions between the two superpowers. While most of the major sectors ended the day showing only modest moves, semiconductor stocks moved sharply higher on the day, driving the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index up by 2.0 percent to its best closing level in over three months.

Crude oil rose on Monday due to hopes sparked by US-China trade talks and that the nearing summer travel season may boost energy demand. West Texas Intermediate crude for July delivery settled at $65.29 per barrel, up 71 cents, the highest since April 3.

