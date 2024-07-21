Rally May Stall For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, gathering more than 10 points or 0.7 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,635-point plateau although it may be stuck in neutral on Monday

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative, with oil and technology shares likely to lead the way lower. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The KLCI finished slightly higher on Friday as gains from the plantations were offset by weakness from the financials and a mixed picture from the telecoms.

For the day, the index rose 2.74 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 1,636.55 after trading between 1,632.53 and 1,638.29.

Among the actives, Axiata jumped 1.54 percent, while Celcomdigi dropped 0.54 percent, Genting advanced 0.62 percent, Genting Malaysia shed 0.38 percent, IHH Healthcare fell 0.16 percent, IOI Corporation added 0.52 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong soared 2.87 percent, Maxis climbed 0.83 percent, MISC rose 0.35 percent, Petronas Chemicals gathered 0.33 percent, Petronas Dagangan eased 0.12 percent, Petronas Gas tumbled 1.73 percent, PPB Group perked 0.27 percent, Press Metal rallied 1.09 percent, Public Bank lost 0.24 percent, QL Resources declined 1.33 percent, Sime Darby retreated 1.49 percent, SD Guthrie surged 4.65 percent, Sunway gained 0.49 percent, Telekom Malaysia was up 0.14 percent, YTL Corporation sank 0.56 percent and YTL Power, Tenaga Nasional, Maybank, CIMB Group, RHB Capital, MRDIY and Hong Leong Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened mixed but quickly turned lower and spent the rest of the day solidly in the red.

The Dow tumbled 377.49 points or 0.93 percent to finish at 40,287.53, while the NASDAQ sank 144.28 points or 0.81 percent to end at 17,726.94 and the S&P 500 lost 39.59 points or 0.71 percent to close at 5,505.00.

For the week, the NASDAQ plunged 3.7 percent and the S&P 500 tumbled 2.0 percent, but the Dow rose 0.7 percent.

With concerns about the outlook for tech stocks recently weighing on Wall Street, negative sentiment may have been generated by a major IT outage.

The operations of major banks, media outlets, hospitals and airlines worldwide were affected due to the widespread outage, which was purportedly caused by an update by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike (CRWD).

Oil prices fell to a four-week low on Friday amid concerns about the outlook for demand from China and on renewed hopes of a ceasefire in Gaza, while a firm dollar also weighed on oil prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August sank $2.69 or 3.25 percent at $80.13 a barrel, the lowest settlement since June 17.

