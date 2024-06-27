Rally May Stall For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, collecting more than 85 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,965-point plateau although it may spin its wheels on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat to slightly higher ahead of key inflation data later today. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were slightly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the financial and food shares, while the cement and resource companies were mixed.

For the day, the index advanced 62.31 points or 0.90 percent to finish at 6,967.95 after trading between 6,915.83 and 6,968.14.

Among the actives, Bank CIMB Niaga collected 0.59 percent, while Bank Mandiri spiked 2.56 percent, Bank Danamon Indonesia climbed 1.20 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia surged 3.62 percent, Bank Central Asia accelerated 2.63 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia soared 2.06 percent, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison sank 0.72 percent, Indocement jumped 1.74 percent, Semen Indonesia dropped 0.83 percent, Indofood Sukses Makmur rallied 2.12 percent, Astra International perked 0.23 percent, Energi Mega Persada shed 0.52 percent, Aneka Tambang improved 1.23 percent, Vale Indonesia lost 0.74 percent, Timah strengthened 1.15 percent, Bumi Resources retreated 1.28 percent and Astra Agro Lestari and United Tractors were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages bounced back and forth across the unchanged line all day Thursday before finally settling with mild gains.

The Dow added 36.26 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 39,164.06, while the NASDAQ gained 53.53 points or 0.30 percent to close at 17,858.68 and the S&P 500 rose 4.97 points or 0.09 percent to end at 5,482.87.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of key inflation data later today.

The Commerce Department is due to release its report on personal income and spending in May, which includes readings on inflation said to be preferred by the Federal Reserve; the report could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates.

In economic news, the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week. Also, the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods unexpectedly crept higher last month.

Oil futures settled higher Thursday on hopes about the outlook for demand, and on concerns about possible supply disruptions due to tensions in the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August added $0.84 at $81.74 a barrel.

