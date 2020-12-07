Rally May Stall For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Monday's market holiday, the Thai stock market had finished higher in two straight sessions, gathering more than 30 points or 2.1 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just shy of the 1,450-point plateau although it may head south on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower on geopolitical concerns and fears of a no deal Brexit. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The SET finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the energy producers and a mixed picture from the financial sector.

For the day, the index collected 11.51 points or 0.80 percent to finish at 1,449.83 after trading between 1,439.14 and 1,454.94. Volume was 26.864 billion shares worth 82.776 billion baht. There were 843 gainers and 762 decliners, with 513 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info added 0.55 percent, while Thailand Airport rallied 2.32 percent, Asset World gained 0.42 percent, Bangkok Bank shed 0.40 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical jumped 1.84 percent, BTS Group advanced 0.99 percent, Gulf sank 0.70 percent, IRPC soared 3.27 percent, Kasikornbank collected 0.87 percent, Krung Thai Bank climbed 0.89 percent, PTT perked 1.78 percent, PTT Exploration and Production spiked 2.53 percent, PTT Global Chemical gathered 1.29 percent, Siam Commercial Bank fell 0.28 percent, Siam Concrete increased 0.79 percent, TMB Bank surged 3.57 percent and Bangkok Expressway and Charoen Pokphand Foods were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the Dow and S&P 500 opened in the red and stayed that way, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ opened in the green on its way to a fresh record closing high.

The Dow dropped 148.47 points or 0.49 percent to finish at 20,069.79, while the NASDAQ gained 55.71 points or 0.45 percent to end at 12,519.95 and the S&P 500 fell 7.16 points or 0.19 percent to close at 3,691.96.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders were reluctant to make significant moves after the major averages all reached record closing highs last Friday. They may be waiting for further developments regarding a potential stimulus bill before making any substantial bets.

On the geopolitical scene, reports suggest that the U.S. is preparing to sanction at least a dozen more Chinese officials over their role in the recent disqualification of Hong Kong legislators.

Also, traders have started pricing in the prospect of a no deal outcome to EU-UK trade negotiations after reports that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was ready to walk away from negotiations.

Oil prices retreated on Monday as rising Covid-19 cases prompted more lockdowns around the world, threatening a global economic recovery. West Texas Intermediate oil futures sank 45 cents or 0.99 percent at $45.66.

