Rally May Stall For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has moved higher in back-to-back trading days, collecting almost 30 points or 2.4 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,285-point plateau although it may spin its wheels on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, with support from technology stocks offset by concerns for a renewed outbreak of Covid-19. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SET finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index soared 21.28 points or 1.68 percent to finish at 1,287.30 after trading between 1,276.60 and 1,293.35. Volume was 12.184 billion shares worth 56.801 billion baht. There were 845 gainers and 488 decliners, with 340 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Thailand Airport added 0.42 percent, while Asset World dropped 0.97 percent, Banpu advanced 0.91 percent, Bangkok Bank jumped 2.08 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical spiked 2.59 percent, Bangkok Expressway accelerated 3.74 percent, BTS Group added 0.85 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods gained 0.92 percent, Kasikornbank collected 1.80 percent, PTT perked 0.71 percent, PTT Global Chemical surged 5.19 percent, Siam Commercial Bank soared 2.26 percent, Siam Concrete rose 0.89 percent, TMB Bank increased 2.22 percent and PTT Exploration and Production, Advanced Info and Krung Thai Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is murky as stocks opened sharply lower on Monday but eventually ended the session mixed.

The Dow sank 109.33 points or 0.45 percent to finish at 24,221.99, while the NASDAQ jumped 71.02 points or 0.78 percent to 9,192.34 and the S&P 500 rose 0.39 points or 0.01 percent to end at 2,930.19.

The initial weakness on Wall Street came as traders cashed in on recent strength in the markets amid concerns about a second wave of coronavirus infections. But reports of new clusters of cases in South Korea and China raised worries about the dangers of reopening economies too quickly.

The advance by the NASDAQ partly reflected gains by big-name tech stocks such as Apple (AAPL), Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), and Microsoft (MSFT), which all moved to the upside on the day.

Oil prices slid Monday on concerns of the outlook for energy demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic as several countries across the world announced plans to reopen their economies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended down $0.64 or 2.4 percent at $24.14 a barrel.

