Rally May Stall For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, advancing more than 560 points or 3 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 17,160-point plateau although investors may cash in on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets roughly flat, with optimism for economic recovery offset by inflation concerns. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and flat and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financial shares and technology stocks.

For the day, the index gained 93.95 points or 0.55 percent to finish at 17,162.38 after trading between 17,060.45 and 17,184.30.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial dipped 0.18 percent, while Mega Financial shed 0.30 percent, CTBC Financial fell 0.22 percent, Fubon Financial gained 0.97 percent, First Financial collected 0.91 percent, E Sun Financial jumped 1.37 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company rose 0.17 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation retreated 1.51 percent, Hon Hai Precision advanced 0.88 percent, Largan Precision climbed 1.16 percent, Catcher Technology added 0.54 percent, MediaTek tumbled 1.81 percent, Formosa Plastic sank 0.48 percent, Asia Cement lost 0.58 percent and Taiwan Cement slid 0.19 percent.

The lead from Wall Street offers little guidance as stocks opened higher on Tuesday but quickly faded, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before finishing mixed and little changed.

The Dow added 45.86 points or 0.13 percent to finish at 34,575.31, while the NASDAQ fell 12.26 points or 0.09 percent to end at 13,736.48 and the S&) 500 eased 2.07 points or 0.05 percent to close at 4,202.04.

The initial strength on Wall Street came as upbeat manufacturing data from overseas added to optimism about the outlook for the global economy. Also, the Institute for Supply Management said manufacturing activity in the U.S. expanded at a slightly faster pace in May.

Buying interest waned shortly after the start of trading, however, as traders continued to express uncertainty about inflation and the outlook for monetary policy.

Traders may also have been reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Tuesday amid optimism for a strong global economic recovery and increased demand following a drop in fresh coronavirus cases and an acceleration in the vaccination drive. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July jumped $1.40 or 2.1 percent at $67.72 a barrel, the highest since October 2018.

