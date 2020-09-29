Rally May Stall For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has climbed higher in two straight sessions, gathering more than 230 points or 1.8 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 12,465-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on renewed coronavirus concerns and the resulting slide in oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished barely higher on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financial shares, technology stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index rose 4.97 points or 0.04 percent to finish at 12,467.73 after trading between 12,429.72 and 12,571.34.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial collected 0.39 percent, while Mega Financial fell 0.36 percent, CTBC Financial climbed 1.39 percent, Fubon Financial advanced 0.85 percent, E Sun Financial slid 0.39 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company eased 0.12 percent, Hon Hai Precision rose 0.13 percent, Largan Precision shed 0.59 percent, Catcher Technology lost 0.57 percent, MediaTek climbed 1.16 percent, Formosa Plastic sank 0.63 percent, Asia Cement dipped 0.12 percent, Taiwan Cement gained 0.61 percent and United Microelectronics Corporation and First Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened lower on Tuesday and saw the losses accelerate as the day progressed to end in the red, snapping a three-day winning streak.

The Dow shed 131.40 points or 0.48 percent to finish at 27,452.66, while the NASDAQ fell 32.28 points or 0.29 percent to end at 11,085.25 and the S&P 500 fell 15.13 points or 0.48 percent to close at 3,335.47.

Although stocks moved off the day's lows, the mood remained cautious as investors looked ahead to the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden later today.

Lingering worries about the spread of coronavirus infections and fears of fresh lockdown measures weighed on the markets. Comments by Fed officials that the economy might take longer than expected to recover also affected the markets.

Crude oil prices fell sharply on Tuesday as worries about energy demand resurfaced after reports of a surge in new coronavirus cases. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November fell $1.31 or 3.2 percent at $39.29 a barrel.

