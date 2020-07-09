Rally May Stall For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished higher in back-to-back trading days, collecting nearly 100 points or 0.8 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 12,190-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on growing fears of another coronavirus wave. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mostly in the red and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished slightly higher on Thursday following gains from the cement stocks and mixed performances from the financial shares and technology stocks.

For the day, the index rose 22.50 points or 0.18 percent to finish at 12,192.69 after trading between 12,181.34 and 12,273.43.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial sank 0.85 percent, while Mega Financial collected 0.62 percent, Fubon Financial shed 0.70 percent, First Financial dipped 0.22 percent, E Sun Financial lost 0.53 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company climbed 1.17 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation skidded 1.20 percent, Hon Hai Precision dropped 0.92 percent, Largan Precision jumped 1.72 percent, Catcher Technology added 0.43 percent, MediaTek tumbled 1.51 percent, Asia Cement gained 0.55 percent, Taiwan Cement rose 0.33 percent, Formosa Plastic eased 0.24 percent and CTBC Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed to lower as stocks spend most of Thursday in the red, although the NASDAQ managed to pull itself into positive territory.

The Dow tumbled 361.19 points or 1.39 percent to finish at 1.39 percent, while the NASDAQ gained 55.25 points or 0.52 percent to end at 10,547.75 and the S&P 500 fell 17.89 points or 0.56 percent to close at 3,152.05.

The weakness on Wall Street came after more than 60,000 new coronavirus cases were reported on Wednesday, the biggest increase ever by a country in a single day. That triggered fears that a re-imposition of lockdown measures will significantly weaken economic recovery chances.

In economic news, the Labor Department showed a bigger than expected decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

Crude oil prices declined sharply Thursday as a marked surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. raised fears of another lockdown and triggered concerns about energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August sank $1.28 or 3.1 percent at $39.62 a barrel.

