Rally May Stall For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, advancing almost 150 points or 1.4 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 11,660-point plateau although investors may cash in on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on continuing concerns over trade between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the financial and technology stocks.

For the day, the index picked up 51.13 points or 0.44 percent to finish at 11,660.77 after trading between 11,631.03 and 11,678.36.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial rose 0.12 percent, while Mega Financial collected 0.33 percent, CTBC Financial shed 0.23 percent, First Financial was up 0.22 percent, E Sun Financial increased 0.37 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company advanced 0.96 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation added 0.31 percent, Hon Hai Precision gained 0.55 percent, Largan Precision and MediaTek both spiked 2.77 percent, Catcher Technology rose 0.40 percent, Asia Cement sank 0.22 percent, Taiwan Cement perked 0.72 percent, Formosa Plastic fell 0.51 percent and Fubon Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks showed a lack of direction early on Monday and then faded into the red, snapping a three-day winning streak.

The Dow shed 105.46 points or 0.38 percent to 27,909.60, while the NASDAQ lost 34.70 points or 0.40 percent to 8,621.83 and the S&P 500 fell 9.95 points or 0.32 percent to 3.135.0.32.

The weakness that emerged on Wall Street came on lingering uncertainty about U.S.-China trade talks, with new 15 percent tariffs on $165 billion in Chinese imports set to take effect this Sunday.

Rising tensions between the U.S. and North Korea also led to some caution among traders after North Korea conducted a "very important test" at a long-range missile launch site.

Overall trading activity was subdued, with traders looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, although traders will look to the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates.

Crude oil prices edged lower on Monday amid concerns over the outlook for energy demand on uncertainty about the U.S. and China signing a trade deal. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended down $0.18 or 0.3 percent at $59.02 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.