Rally May Stall For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, gathering more than 270 points or 2.5 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 11,160-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is slightly soft on inconsistent data and profit taking. The European and U.S. markets were slightly lower and the Asian bourses are predicted to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares and technology stocks.

For the day, the index rose 51.03 points or 0.46 percent to finish at 11,162.83 after trading between 11,113.18 and 11,180.11.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial jumped 1.36 percent, while CTBC Financial collected 0.24 percent, Fubon Financial rose 0.67 percent, First Financial was up 0.23 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company climbed 1.02 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation added 0.36 percent, Hon Hai Precision gained 0.40 percent, Largan Precision plunged 2.78 percent, Catcher Technology advanced 0.79 percent, MediaTek tumbled 1.91 percent, Asia Cement lost 0.58 percent and Taiwan Cement, Mega Financial and E Sun Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is uninspired as stocks showed a lack of direction on Wednesday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending in the red.

The Dow shed 22.82 points or 0.08 percent to end at 27,001.98, the NASDAQ lost 24.52 points or 0.30 percent to 8,124.18 and the S&P 500 fell 5.99 points or 0.20 percent to 2,989.69.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders digested mixed U.S. economic data as well as the latest batch of earnings news.

The Commerce Department noted an unexpected decrease in U.S. retail sales in September, which raised some concerns about the economic outlook but also added to optimism about further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Also, the National Association of Home Builders said homebuilder confidence climbed to its highest level in well over a year in October, while the Federal Reserve released its Beige Book, which said the U.S. economy expanded at only a slight to modest pace over the past month.

Despite persisting concerns about the outlook for energy demand, crude oil prices edged higher on Wednesday amid expectations OPEC will continue to cut output. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended up $0.55 or 1 percent at $53.36 a barrel.

