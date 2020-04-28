Rally May Stall For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved higher in back-to-back trading days, advancing nearly 45 points or 2.4 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 1,935-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, thanks to mild profit taking and another tumble in crude oil prices. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the technology stocks and automobile producers, while the financials and chemical companies were mixed.

For the day, the index advanced 11.32 points or 0.59 percent to finish at 1,934.09 after trading between 1,911.63 and 1,941.79. Volume was 1.16 billion shares worth 10.3 trillion won. There were 487 gainers and 343 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.33 percent, while KB Financial eased 0.15 percent, Hana Financial climbed 1.11 percent, Samsung Electronics added 0.50 percent, LG Electronics advanced 0.98 percent, Lotte Chemical shed 0.67 percent, LG Chem spiked 2.55 percent, SK Hynix advanced 0.97 percent, S-Oil plunged 3.92 percent, SK Innovation skidded 1.13 percent, POSCO perked 2.01 percent, KEPCO fell 0.21 percent, Hyundai Motors jumped 1.75 percent, Kia Motors accelerated 2.27 percent and SK Telecom was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened higher on Tuesday but faded as the day progressed and finished in the red.

The Dow eased 32.23 points or 0.13 percent to finish at 24,101.55, while the NASDAQ tumbled 122.43 points or 1.40 percent to 8,607.73 and the S&P 500 fell 15.09 points or 0.52 percent to end at 2,863.39.

The initial strength on Wall Street partly reflected continued optimism that the U.S. is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel of the coronavirus pandemic. A number of have already started reopening, while other states like New York have announced plans to do so in the coming weeks.

Buying interest waned shortly after the start of trading, however, inspiring some traders to cash in on recent strength in the markets.

The choppy trading also came as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement later today. The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged at near-zero levels, although the central bank could provide additional guidance regarding how long it plans to keep rates at their current levels.

Crude oil prices plunged sharply Tuesday as concerns about outlook for global energy demand, excess supply in the global market and a lack of storage continued to weigh on the commodity. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended down $0.44 or 3.4 percent at $12.34 a barrel.

Closer to home, South Korea will release March figures for industrial production and retail sales later this morning. In February, industrial production was down 3.8 percent on month and up 11.4 percent on year, while retail sales were down 6.0 percent on month and 2.3 percent on year.

