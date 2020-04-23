Rally May Stall For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished higher in back-to-back trading days, advancing more than 35 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 1,915-point plateau although it may be stuck in neutral on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is unclear, with coronavirus concerns and a surge from crude oil prices warring for attention. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed but little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Thursday as gains from the oil and chemical companies were capped by weakness from the financial shares and a mixed picture from the technology stocks.

For the day, the index climbed 18.58 points or 0.98 percent to finish at 1,914.73 after trading between 1,895.98 and 1,919.44.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial shed 0.36 percent, while KB Financial lost 0.63 percent, Hana Financial fell 0.42 percent, LG Electronics jumped 1.72 percent, Lotte Chemical skyrocketed 6.68 percent, SK Hynix skidded 1.55 percent, S-Oil surged 5.74 percent, SK Innovation spiked 3.22 percent, POSCO perked 0.88 percent, SK Telecom added 0.47 percent, KEPCO soared 3.57 percent, Hyundai Motors dipped 0.22 percent, Kia Motors climbed 1.41 percent and Samsung Electronics was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers is murky as stocks fluctuated on Thursday before eventually ending the session little changed after failing to sustain an early rally.

The Dow added 39.44 points or 0.17 percent to 23,515.26, while the NASDAQ eased 0.63 points or 0.01 percent to 8,494.75 and the S&P 500 dipped 1.51 points or 0.05 percent to 2,797.80.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders reacted to conflicting reports regarding Gilead Sciences' (GILD) potential coronavirus treatment remdesivir after reports said the drug "flopped" in its first randomized clinical trial.

In economic news, the Labor Department said more than 4 million people filed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, although that reflects a continued decline from the nearly 7 million people that filed first-time claims in the last week of March.

Crude oil futures settled sharply higher Thursday, extending gains from the previous session on an escalation in tensions in the Middle East and expectations of an output cut. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $2.72 or 20 percent at $16.50 a barrel.

