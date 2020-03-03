Rally May Stall For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished higher in back-to-back trading days, gathering more than 25 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,015-point plateau although it's expected to run out of steam on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on rising concerns over the effect of the coronavirus on the global economy. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the technology stocks, weakness from the financials and a mixed picture from the industrials.

For the day, the index 11.64 points or 0.58 percent to finish at 2,014.15 after trading between 2,009.39 and 2,051.85.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial shed 0.47 percent, while KB Financial lost 0.78 percent, Hana Financial tumbled 2.11 percent, Samsung Electronics added 0.73 percent, Samsung SDI gathered 1.15 percent, LG Electronics rose 0.17 percent, LG Display soared2.96 percent, SK Hynix gained 0.76 percent, POSCO perked 0.26 percent, SK Telecom fell 0.48 percent, KEPCO climbed 1.19 percent, Hyundai Motors shed 0.88 percent and Kia Motors advanced 1.16 percent.

The lead from Wall Street suggests consolidation as stocks moved sharply lower over the course of the trading day on Tuesday.

The Dow shed 785.91 points or 2.94 percent to end at 25,917.41, while the NASDAQ lost 268.08 points or 2.99 percent to 8,684.09 and the S&P fell 86.86 points or 2.81 percent to 3,003.37.

The sell-off on Wall Street came after the Federal Reserve announced a surprise decision to cut interest rates by 50 basis points to 1 to 1-1/4 percent. The move was partly seen as an effort to calm the markets in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak but may have served to raise concerns about how severely the central bank expects the epidemic to impact the economy.

Crude oil prices surged higher on Tuesday amid expectations that OPEC and allies will deepen production cuts during their meeting this week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended up $0.43 or 0.9 percent at $47.18 a barrel, after having peaking at $48.66 at one point.

