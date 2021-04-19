Rally May Stall For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, collecting almost 35 points or 1.1 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,210-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggest consolidation, with investors expected to use a lack of catalysts as a reason to lock in gains following recent strength. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The STI finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares and industrial stocks.

For the day, the index added 7.96 points or 0.25 percent to finish at 3,209.72 after trading between 3,200.72 and 3,214.93. Volume was 2.46 billion shares worth 1.66 billion Singapore dollars. There were 244 gainers and 224 decliners.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT shed 0.32 percent, while Comfort DelGro jumped 1.12 percent, Dairy Farm International added 0.24 percent, DBS Group rose 0.07 percent, Genting Singapore climbed 1.11 percent, Keppel Corp rallied 1.66 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust dropped 0.47 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation gained 0.08 percent, SATS sank 0.93 percent, SembCorp Industries skyrocketed 9.79 percent, Singapore Airlines tumbled 3.15 percent, Singapore Exchange soared 2.32 percent, Singapore Press Holdings plunged 5.05 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering advanced 1.01 percent, SingTel spiked 1.96 percent, Thai Beverage plummeted 3.36 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.34 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding surged 5.38 percent and CapitaLand, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, City Developments, Mapletree Logistics Trust, Wilmar International, Jardine Strategic Holdings and Hongkong Land all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened in the red and stayed there throughout the session, pulling back from recent highs.

The Dow shed 123.04 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 34,077.63, while the NASDAQ dropped 137.58 points or 0.98 percent to end at 13,914.77 and the S&P 500 sank 22.21 points or 0.53 percent to close at 4,163.26.

The lower open on Wall Street was profit taking in reaction to some of the markets hitting fresh record closing highs last week.

Mixed earnings news didn't give investors a reason to start buying, so the markets saw little movement after their slow start.

Crude oil futures ended higher Monday as prices moved higher amid expectations of a drop in global crude supply. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended higher by $0.25 or 0.4 percent at $63.38 a barrel.

