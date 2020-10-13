Rally May Stall For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, gathering almost 35 points or 1.4 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 2,565-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on profit taking and on concerns for a COVID-19 vaccine. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The STI finished modestly higher on Tuesday as gains from the financials, properties and trusts were sapped by weakness from the industrials.

For the day, the index gained 15.23 points or 0.60 percent to finish at 2,567.65 after trading between 2,547.12 and 2,570.19. Volume was 1.43 billion shares worth 1.04 billion Singapore dollars. There were 223 gainers and 134 decliners.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT surged 3.44 percent, while Mapletree Logistics Trust soared 2.91 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust spiked 2.07 percent, Dairy Farm International plunged 1.57 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust accelerated 1.55 percent, Singapore Exchange rallied 1.54 percent, SembCorp Industries tanked 1.46 percent, City Developments jumped 1.28 percent, Hongkong Land Holdings climbed 1.06 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding tumbled 1.02 percent, DBS Group gathered 0.89 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation perked 0.81 percent, Genting Singapore sank 0.72 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust advanced 0.60 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.56 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering added 0.55 percent, CapitaLand gained 0.36 percent, SATS fell 0.32 percent, Singapore Airlines rose 0.28 percent, Keppel Corp dipped 0.22 percent and Wilmar International, Thai beverage, SingTel, Singapore Press Holdings and Comfort DelGro were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened lower and largely remained that way, finishing in the red after three straight sessions of gains.

The Dow sank 157.71 points or 0.55 percent to finish at 28,679.81, while the NASDAQ slid 12.36 points or 0.10 percent to end at 11,863.90 and the S&P 500 fell 22.29 points or 0.63 percent to close at 3,511.93.

The pullback on Wall Street may partly have reflected profit taking after the major averages climbed to their best closing levels in over a month on Monday.

Negative sentiment was also generated in reaction to news that Johnson & Johnson has paused a late-stage trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate due to an unexplained illness in a study participant.

Uncertainty about a new stimulus bill also weighed on Wall Street, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi continued her attacks on the White House's latest offer.

In economic news, the Labor Department reported a modest increase in consumer prices last month, with the uptick in prices matching estimates.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Tuesday, lifted by a jump in Chinese crude oil imports last month. But the upside was capped by a surge in crude output in the Gulf of Mexico region as work in oil facilities resumed after Hurricane Delta. West Texas Intermediate Crude futures for November ended up $0.77 or 2 percent at $40.20 a barrel.

Closer to home, Singapore will see advance Q3 numbers for gross domestic product later this morning. GDP is expected to surged 35.3 percent on quarter after plummeting 42.9 percent in Q2. On a yearly basis, GDP is seen lower by 6.8 percent after sinking 12.6 percent in the three months prior.

