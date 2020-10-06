Rally May Stall For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has climbed higher in two straight sessions, gathering almost 35 points or 1.4 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 2,530-point plateau although it figures to run out of steam on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered an end to stimulus negotiations until after the election. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were lower and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and industrial issues, while the properties came in mixed.

For the day, the index gained 12.03 points or 0.48 percent to finish at 2,529.26 after trading between 2,525.69 and 2,540.71. Volume was 967.47 million shares worth 1 billion Singapore dollars. There were 247 gainers and 178 decliners.

Among the actives, Singapore Airlines soared 1.43 percent, while SATS surged 1.31 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust spiked 1.20 percent, Genting Singapore accelerated 0.74 percent, Comfort DelGro rallied 0.70 percent, Wilmar International gathered 0.67 percent, DBS Group perked 0.63 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust advanced 0.51 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding added 0.50 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust gained 0.49 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation rose 0.47 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.46 percent, CapitaLand sank 0.36 percent, Ascendas REIT improved 0.31 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering increased 0.28 percent, Keppel Corp was up 0.23 percent, Singapore Exchange gained 0.11 percent and Mapletree Commercial Trust, SembCorp Industries, Thai Beverage, SingTel and Singapore Press Holdings were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks fluctuated Tuesday before heading firmly into the red following Trump's announcement.

The Dow tumbled 375.88 points or 1.34 percent to finish at 27,772.76, while the NASDAQ skidded 177.88 points or 1.57 percent to end at 11,154.60 and the S&P 500 dropped 47.66 points or 1.40 percent to close at 3,360.

The weakness that emerged on Wall Street came in the late afternoon when Trump tweeted: "I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business."

This came on the heels of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's warning that U.S. economic recovery remained far from complete and that more support was needed.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Tuesday and the front-month futures contract settled with strong gains for a second successive day as supply disruptions in Norway supported the commodity. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended up $1.45 or 3.7 percent at $40.67 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.