Rally May Stall For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished higher in two straight sessions, jumping more than 55 points or 2.1 percent in that span. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 2,670-point plateau although it may spin its wheels on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests consolidation on renewed coronavirus concerns and the resulting fall in crude oil prices. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mostly in the red and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished slightly higher on Wednesday following mixed performances from the properties and industrials, while the financials were soft.

For the day, the index rose 2.77 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 2,669.62 after trading between 2,644.18 and 2,679.57. Volume was 1.43 billion shares worth 1.13 billion Singapore dollars. There were 209 gainers and 169 decliners.

Among the actives, Venture Corporation surged 2.34 percent, while Ascendas REIT soared 1.91 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust spiked 1.04 percent, SembCorp Industries plummeted 1.03 percent, SATS plunged 0.93 percent, Singapore Press Holdings tanked 0.73 percent, Thai Beverage tumbled 0.71 percent, Genting Singapore jumped 0.65 percent, Comfort DelGro climbed 0.61 percent, Singapore Exchange skidded 0.61 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering advanced 0.58 percent, Wilmar International added 0.52 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding gained 0.51 percent, Singapore Airlines sank 0.48 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust rose 0.48 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust dropped 0.47 percent, United Overseas Bank shed 0.43 percent, DBS Group lost 0.42 percent, SingTel increased 0.39 percent, CapitaLand fell 0.33 percent and Keppel Corp, City Developments, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation and CapitaLand Commercial Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is murky as stocks were lackluster on Wednesday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before closing mixed.

The Dow shed 170.37 points or 0.65 percent to finish at 26,119.61, while the NASDAQ rose 14.66 points or 0.15 percent to end at 9,910.53 and the S&P 500 fell 11.25 points or 0.36 percent to close at 3.113.49.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders paused to digest the volatility seen in the markets over the past few weeks.

Traders were also weighing recent data pointing to a quick economic recovery against reports showing a spike in new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in a number of southern states.

In congressional testimony, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that there continues to be significant uncertainty about the economic outlook.

In economic news, the Commerce Department reported a notable rebound in new residential construction in May, although housing starts still came in well below estimates.

Crude oil futures settled lower on Wednesday as worries about energy demand and excess supply in the market resurfaced and pushed down prices. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for July shed $0.42 or 1.1 percent at $37.96 a barrel.

