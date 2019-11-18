Rally May Stall For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has tracked higher in consecutive trading days, advancing more than 25 points or 0.7 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,260-point plateau although it may be stuck in neutral on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests little movement among a lack of definitive catalysts. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were slightly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and industrials.

For the day, the index climbed 19.80 points or 0.61 percent to finish at the daily high of 3,258.66 after trading as low as 3,230.74. Volume was 1.60 billion shares worth 1.09 billion Singapore dollars. There were 244 gainers and 163 decliners.

Among the actives, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding skyrocketed 8.00 percent, while Dairy Farm International Holdings surged 2.60 percent, City Developments soared 2.42 percent, Wilmar International spiked 1.47 percent, SembCorp Industries accelerated 1.33 percent, SingTel jumped 1.26 percent, CapitaLand climbed 1.09 percent, DBS Group advanced 1.06 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.71 percent, Thai Beverage sank 0.55 percent, Genting Singapore added 0.53 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust gained 0.51 percent, Comfort DelGro rose 0.43 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation increased 0.36 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering fell 0.24 percent, Keppel Corp eased 0.15 percent, Singapore Exchange was up 0.11 percent and CapitaLand Mall Trust, Ascendas REIT, Mapletree Commercial Trust, Golden Agri-Resources, Singapore Airlines and Singapore Press Holdings all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as stocks shrugged off early weakness Monday and managed to end slightly in the green at fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 31.26 points or 0.11 percent to 28,036.15, while the NASDAQ gained 9.11 points or 0.11 percent to 8,549.94 and the S&P 500 rose 1.55 points or 0.05 percent to 3,122.01.

Stocks initially moved to the downside after a tweet from CNBC's Beijing Bureau Chief Eunice Yoon suggested Chinese officials have grown pessimistic about the chances for a trade deal.

However, traders have shown a predilection for taking upbeat reports about the trade talks at face value while shrugging off the negative news. The prevailing optimism about an eventual trade deal has led to a steady upward trend on Wall Street.

In economic news, the National Association of Home Builders said homebuilder confidence ebbed in November.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Monday due to excess supply in the market and on uncertainty over a potential trade deal between the U.S. and China. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for December ended down $0.67 or 1.2 percent at $57.05 a barrel.

