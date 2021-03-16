Rally May Stall For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has tracked higher in back-to-back trading days, collecting almost 10 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,625-point plateau although it may spin its wheels on Wednesday.

The global forecast is flat and mixed to lower ahead of the FOMC meeting later today. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished slightly higher on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financials, plantations and glove makers.

For the day, the index rose 3.04 points or 0.19 percent to finish at 1,623.96 after trading between 1,617.92 and 1,625.52. Volume was 11.877 billion shares worth 5.565 billion ringgit. There were 724 decliners and 457 gainers.

Among the actives, Axiata surged 2.39 percent, while CIMB Group fell 0.22 percent, Digi.com sank 0.54 percent, Genting plunged 1.54 percent, Genting Malaysia plummeted 1.57 percent, Hartalega Holdings skidded 0.81 percent, IHH Healthcare jumped 0.58 percent, IOI Corporation accelerated 1.18 percent, Maybank shed 0.35 percent, Maxis and PPB Group both dropped 0.43 percent, MISC added 0.44 percent, Press Metal tumbled 0.99 percent, Public Bank lost 0.23 percent, RHB Capital climbed 0.55 percent, Sime Darby skyrocketed 7.36 percent, Sime Darby Plantations slid 0.20 percent, Supermax rose 0.24 percent, Telekom Malaysia soared 1.48 percent, Tenaga Nasional spiked 1.31 percent, Top Glove rallied 1.16 percent and Dialog Group, Kuala Lumpur Kepong and Petronas Chemicals were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is inconclusive as stocks finished mixed on Tuesday after ending the previous session firmly positive.

The Dow shed 127.51 points or 0.39 percent to finish at 32,825.95, while the NASDAQ rose 11.86 points or 0.09 percent to end at 13,471.57 and the S&P 500 fell 6.23 points or 0.16 percent to close at 3,962.71.

The mixed close on Wall Street came as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. Traders will look for changes to the Fed's statement as well as any revisions to the central bank's forecasts for the economy, inflation and interest rates.

Traders also hope Fed Chair Jerome Powell will address the recent spike in treasury yields in his post-meeting press conference. Ahead of the Fed announcement, treasury yields saw considerable volatility before closing modestly higher.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said retail sales pulled back more than expected last month. Also, the Federal Reserve noted an unexpected slump in U.S. industrial production in February.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Tuesday amid concerns of a likely drop in energy demand after several countries in Europe have temporarily suspended the use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended lower by $0.59 or 0.9 percent at $64.80 per barrel, falling for a third straight session.

