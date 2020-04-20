Rally May Stall For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has climbed higher in back-to-back sessions, advancing more than 25 points or 1.7 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,415-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft with energy stocks expected to weigh after crude oil futures went negative for the first time ever. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Monday following mixed performances from the financial shares, telecoms and plantations.

For the day, the index added 5.78 points or 0.41 percent to finish at 1,413.12 after trading between 1,411.69 and 1,428.95. Volume was 5.950 billion shares worth 3.190 billion ringgit. There were 504 gainers and 434 decliners.

Among the actives, Genting Malaysia surged 5,38 percent, while Malaysia Airports Holdings soared 5.10 percent, Genting spiked 4.30 percent, CIMB Group accelerated 3.86 percent, AMMB Holdings plummeted 2.58 percent, Maxis plunged 2.56 percent, RHB Capital tumbled 2.08 percent, Press Metal perked 2.07 percent, Petronas Chemicals gathered 1.24 percent, Dialog Group skidded 1.22 percent, Axiata jumped 1.05 percent, MISC climbed 1.01 percent, Tenaga Nasional dropped 0.79 percent, Public Bank advanced 0.75 percent, Top Glove sank 0.59 percent, Sime Darby shed 0.54 percent, Sime Darby Plantations added 0.41 percent, IOI Corporation lost 0.25 percent, Digi.com fell 0.22 percent, IHH Healthcare gained 0.19 percent, Hartalega Holdings and Maybank both slid 0.13 percent, PPB Group rose 0.12 percent and Kuala Lumpur Kepong eased 0.09 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened lower on Monday and remained in the red throughout the session.

The Dow shed 592.05 points or 2.44 percent to 23,650.44, while the NASDAQ dropped 89.41 points or 1.03 percent to 8,560.73 and the S&P 500 sank 51.40 points or 1.79 percent to 2,823.16.

The weakness on Wall Street came as traders cashed in on last week's gains amid lingering concerns about the economic impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

An historic drop by the price of crude oil also weighed on the markets, with a crude futures contract turning negative for the first time ever.

The front month contract settled at -$37.63 a barrel, as against Friday's settlement price of $18.27 a barrel. The previous low for a front-month contract was $9.75, way back in April 1986.

The tumble was due to rising concerns about the excess supply in the oil market and the lack of storage facility, and mounting fears about the outlook for energy demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

