Rally May Stall For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished higher in back-to-back trading days, gathering almost 40 points or 3 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,370-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft thanks to plummeting crude oil prices, while profit taking is also likely on the docket. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets are predicted to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, plantation stocks and telecoms.

For the day, the index spiked 28.23 points or 2.10 percent to finish at the daily high of 1,369.92 after moving as low as 1,352.63. Volume was 6.547 billion shares worth 3.355 billion ringgit. There were 900 gainers and 134 decliners.

Among the actives, Sime Darby Plantations skyrocketed 8.60 percent, while Press Metal surged 6.81 percent, Axiata soared 5.79 percent, Genting Malaysia spiked 4.81 percent, Sime Darby accelerated 3.30 percent, Dialog Group jumped 3.24 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong climbed 2.90 percent, Maybank gathered 2.35 percent, IHH Healthcare perked 1.79 percent, CIMB Group collected 1.71 percent, Hartalega Holdings advanced 1.56 percent, IOI Corporation added 1.55 percent, RHB Capital lost 1.29 percent, Digi.com and Top Glove both gained 0.94 percent, Tenaga Nasional rose 0.83 percent, MISC was up 0.53 percent and Public Bank and Petronas Chemicals were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is slightly soft as stocks opened sharply higher on Tuesday but faded as the day progressed, sending the major averages slightly into the red.

The Dow eased 26.13 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 22,653.86, while the NASDAQ lost 25.98 points or 0.33 percent to 7,887.26 and the S&P 500 fell 4.27 points or 0.16 percent to end at 2,659.41.

The initial strength on Wall Street came as traders reacted to recent signs that the spread of the coronavirus is slowing in hot spots such as New York.

But buying interest waned shortly after the start of trading, however, with traders taking profits after seeing Monday's strong rally as overdone.

Crude oil futures ended sharply lower Tuesday after the Energy Information Administration lowered its forecast for crude oil prices for the year. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down $2.45 or 9.4 percent at $23.63 a barrel.

