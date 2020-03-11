Rally May Stall For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished higher in two straight sessions, collecting almost 20 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,440-point plateau although it's expected to run out of steam on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative thanks to ongoing concerns about the effect of the coronavirus on the world economy. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares, plantation stocks and telecoms.

For the day, the index gained 13.36 points or 0.93 percent to finish at 1,443.83 after trading between 1,428.59 and 1,454.00. Volume was 4.5 billion shares worth 2.9 billion ringgit. There were 510 gainers and 397 decliners.

Among the actives, Petronas Chemicals skyrocketed 8.51 percent, while MISC surged 6.84 percent, Dialog Group soared 5.52 percent, Sime Darby Plantations spiked 3.60 percent, Top Glove accelerated 2.95 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings and Press Metals both jumped 2.61 percent, Genting Malaysia climbed 2.27 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong gathered 2.07 percent, IOI Corporation perked 1.78 percent, AMMB Holdings dropped 1.38 percent, Hartalega Holdings advanced 1.25 percent, Sime Darby added 1.05 percent, Tenaga Nasional gained 0.96 percent, CIMB Group collected 0.92 percent, Axiata lost 0.75 percent, Digi.com and RHB Capital both rose 0.72 percent, Genting increased 0.67 percent, Public Bank fell 0.59 percent, Maybank was up 0.24 percent and IHH Healthcare was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is brutal as stocks gap opened sharply lower on Wednesday and moved lower still as the day progressed - offsetting gains from the previous session.

The Dow plummeted 1,464.94 points or 5.86 percent to finish at 23,553.22, while the NASDAQ tumbled 392.20 points or 4.70 percent to 7,952.05 and the S&P 500 plunged 140.85 points or 4.89 percent to 2,741.85.

The pullback on Wall Street came as traders cashed in on Tuesday's gains amid lingering concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Total confirmed cases have climbed above 121,000 worldwide, while the total number of deaths is closing in on 4,400.

Traders seem to be expressing continued uncertainty about whether expected stimulus measures will be adequate to soften the economic blow from the outbreak.

Crude oil prices moved higher in early trading on Wednesday before reversing course and heading south again as the day progressed. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for April tumbled $2.00 or 5.76 percent to $32.69 a barrel on Wednesday - wiping out the gains from the previous session.

