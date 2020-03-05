Rally May Stall For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, collecting more than 25 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,490-point plateau although it may run out of steam om Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative as stocks are expected to remain on the coronavirus roller coaster. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished slightly higher on Thursday following mixed performances from the financial shares, plantation stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index rose 1.08 points or 0.07 percent to finish at 1,491.03 after trading between 1,486.35 and 1,497.31. Volume was 145.1 billion shares worth 85.8 billion ringgit. There were 516 gainers and 350 decliners.

Among the actives, Petronas Chemicals surged 2.91 percent, PPB Group plummeted 1.41 percent, Maxis plunged 1.28 percent, Press Metal spiked 1.04 percent, CIMB Group tumbled 0.88 percent, Maybank collected 0.71 percent, Public Bank jumped 0.56 percent, MISC skidded 0.54 percent, Top Glove climbed 0.53 percent, Sime Darby sank 0.50 percent, Tenaga Nasional advanced 0.48 percent, Digi.com dropped 0.48 percent, IOI Corporation shed 0.47 percent, Axiata added 0.25 percent, Sime Darby Plantations and Genting both gained 0.21 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong fell 0.18 percent, Hartalega Holdings rose 0.13 percent and Petronas Dagangan, Dialog Group, Malaysia Airports Holdings, RHB Capital, IHH Healthcare, AMMB Holdings and Genting Malaysia all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks moved sharply lower on Thursday, extending the volatility seen over the past several sessions.

The Dow plunged 969.58 points or 3.58 percent to finish at 26,121.28, while the NASDAQ sank 279.49 points or 3.10 percent to 8,738.59 and the S&P 500 tumbled 106.18 points or 3.39 percent to 3,023.94.

Ongoing concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak contributed to the sell-off on Wall Street, as some traders look to cash in on Wednesday's strong gains.

In economic news, the Labor Department noted a drop in first-time claims for U.S. jobless benefits last week, while a separate report showed labor productivity increased by less than estimated in Q4 of 2019. And the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured goods pulled back more than expected in January.

Crude oil prices declined sharply Thursday on reports that OPEC has recommended an extension of current output cuts and trim output by another 1.5 million barrels a day for the second quarter. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April lost $0.88 or 2 percent at $45.90 a barrel.

