Rally May Stall For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market had moved higher in back-to-back trading days, gathering almost 25 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,610-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative thanks to geopolitical concerns in the Middle East - although surging oil prices will offer support. The European markets were mixed on Friday and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares and industrial issues.

For the day, the index gained 8.88 points or 0.55 percent to finish at 1,611.38 after trading between 1,604.34 and 1,612.62. Volume was 3.6 billion shares worth 2.4 billion ringgit. There were 492 decliners and 447 gainers.

Among the actives, Digi.com surged 2.68 percent, while Maxis soared 2.41 percent, Press Metal spiked 2.32 percent, IOI Corporation accelerated 1.94 percent, Axiata jumped 1.20 percent, Hartalega Holdings climbed 0.93 percent, IHH Healthcare perked 0.90 percent, Petronas Chemicals and Hong Leong Bank both gathered 0.81 percent, Genting advanced 0.66 percent, AMMB Holdings tumbled 0.51 percent, Top Glove added 0.43 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong dropped 0.40 percent, CIMB Group collected 0.38 percent, Genting Malaysia and Public Bank both gained 0.30 percent, Tenaga Nasional sank 0.30 percent, Dialog Group rose 0.29 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings fell 0.26 percent and Sime Darby Plantations, Sime Darby, Hap Seng and Maybank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests consolidation as stocks were down on Friday, pulling back from record highs in the previous session.

The Dow shed 233.92 points or 0.81 percent to 28,634.88, while the NASDAQ lost 71.42 points or 0.79 percent to 9.020.77 and the S&P 500 fell 23.00 points or 0.71 percent to 3,234.85. For the week, the Dow eased 0.1 percent, the S&P fell 0.2 percent and the NASDAQ rose 0.2 percent.

The initial sell-off on Wall Street came amid rising geopolitical tensions following news a U.S. airstrike killed Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani.

The act was said to be a deterrent against future Iranian aggression, although Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said there would be revenge.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly fell at a faster rate in December.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Friday amid the escalation in tensions in the Middle East, plus a drop in U.S. stockpiles. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended up $1.87 or 3.1 percent at $63.05 a barrel, the highest settlement since May 20.

