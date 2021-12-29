Rally May Stall For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished higher in five consecutive trading days, gathering more than 70 points or 1.1 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,600-point plateau although it may be stuck in neutral on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky following reports that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has fueled a worldwide spike in the illness. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.

The JCI finished barely higher again on Wednesday following mixed performances from the financial shares, resource stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index rose 2.33 points or 0.04 percent to finish at 6,600.68 after trading between 6,585.40 and 6,621.58.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia dropped 0.83 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga shed 0.51 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia increased 0.37 percent, Bank Central Asia sank 0.68 percent, Bank Mandiri collected 0.71 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia was down 0.25 percent, Indosat surged 5.13 percent, Indocement rose 0.22 percent, Semen Indonesia tumbled 1.70 percent, Indofood Suskes climbed 1.19 percent, United Tractors lost 0.65 percent, Astra International improved 0.44 percent, Astra Agro Lestari fell 0.26 percent, Aneka Tambang gained 0.44 percent, Vale Indonesia retreated 1.27 percent, Timah slid 0.34 percent, Bumi Resources spiked 3.08 percent and Energi Mega Persada and Bakrie Sumatera Plantations were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street provides little clarity. All three of the major averages opened higher on Wednesday, and the Dow stayed that way throughout. The NASDAQ quickly turned lower and finished slightly under the line. The S&P 500 bounced back and forth and ended slightly in the green.

The Dow advanced 90.42 points or 0.25 percent to finish at 36,488.63, while the NASDAQ dipped 15.51 points or 0.10 percent to close at 15,766.22 and the S&P rose 6.71 points or 0.14 percent to end at 4,793.06.

Traders seemed reluctant to continue making significant moves following recent strength in the markets, which has helped stocks recover from the sell-off seen in reaction to initial reports about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

While Omicron has contributed to a surge in new coronavirus cases around the world, traders seem optimistic that the milder symptoms associated with the new strain will not lead to a significant economic slowdown.

On the U.S. economic front, the National Association of Realtors noted an unexpected pullback in pending home sales in November.

Crude oil prices moved higher Wednesday, extending recent gains after the Energy Information Administration said U.S. crude oil inventories fell more than expected last week. Crude oil for February delivery climbed $0.58 or 0.8 percent to $76.56 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.