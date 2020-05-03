Rally May Stall For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - Ahead of the long Labor Day weekend, the Hong Kong stock market had finished higher in three straight sessions, advancing more than 810 points or 3.5 percent in that span. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 24,640-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, with poor earnings news likely to provide an excuse for profit taking. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index collected 67.63 points or 0.28 percent to finish at 24,643.59 after trading between 24,549.62 and 24,855.47.

Among the actives, WH Group plummeted 4.59 percent, while China Mengniu Dairy plunged 3.66 percent, Wharf Real Estate surged 2.66 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical tanked 2.04 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) soared 1.82 percent, CNOOC spiked 1.62 percent, China Resources Land accelerated 1.60 percent, Sands China tumbled 1.24 percent, Ping An Insurance gathered 1.14 percent, CITIC perked 1.13 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas skidded 1.00 percent, China Mobile retreated 0.95 percent, China Life Insurance advanced 0.85 percent, AAC Technologies added 0.66 percent, Techtronic Industries declined 0.51 percent, Galaxy Entertainment sank 0.49 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.38 percent, AIA Group gained 0.21 percent, Tencent Holdings lost 0.05 percent and BOC Hong Kong and New World Development were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened sharply lower on Friday and remained in the red throughout the session.

The Dow plunged 622.03 points or 2.55 percent to finish at 23,723.69, while the NASDAQ tumbled 284.60 points or 3.20 percent to 8,604.95 and the S&P 500 sank 81.72 points or 2.81 percent to end at 2,830.71. For the week, the Dow and the S&P both eased 0.2 percent and the NASDAQ fell 0.3 percent.

The weakness on Wall Street partly reflected a negative reaction to earnings news from Amazon (AMZN), Honeywell (HON) and Apple (AAPL), among others.

In U.S. economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said manufacturing activity continued to contract in April, while a separate report from the Commerce Department showed an unexpected increase in construction spending in March.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Friday following reports that OPEC and its allies are beginning to cut outputs to combat the global supply glut. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $0.94 or 5 percent at $19.78 a barrel after moving between $18.07 and $20.48 a barrel.

