Rally in rupee-crosses an opportunity for Indian exporters - analysts

By Nimesh Vora

MUMBAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The recent jump in the euro, the British pound and the Japanese yen against the rupee to their highest level in months is promoting calls for Indian exporters to hedge more of their future foreign currency receipts.

The euro is at its highest against the rupee since February, while the pound is at a level last seen in April. The yen is at an over three-month high.

The rupee's decline against the three major currencies, or currency transaction pairs that do not involve the dollar, has been fuelled by the muted reaction on the USD/INR INR=IN to the change in expectations around the U.S. Federal Reserve's outlook on interest rates.

For instance, following the softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data two weeks back that made it highly likely that the Fed would slow its pace of rate hikes, the dollar index =USD is down more than 4%, while the USD/INR barely fell 0.3%.

The muted reaction is due to the Reserve Bank of India's purchase of dollars to replenish foreign exchange reserves, traders have said.

Some bankers and forex advisers are recommending that exporters take advantage of the rupee's fall against major currencies other than the dollar.

While it "definitely looks like" the dollar index has peaked, the pace of the greenback's decline and the "not so insignificant" Fed uncertainty means it makes sense for exporters to increase their proportion of hedges, a treasury official at a private bank said.

With USD/INR expected to be broadly stable, the outlook on the INR crosses hinges on the dollar index and consequently on the Fed rate outlook. A recovery in the dollar index would mean a fall in INR crosses and a lower hedging rate for exporters.

The dollar index is probably already "embedding a good deal of Fed-related negatives now," ING Bank said in a note on Thursday.

Futures have already priced in a near 75% chance that the Fed will slow its pace of rate hikes to 50 basis points in December, after four consecutive 75-bps hikes.

INR crosses have jumped higher and "now present a good opportunity for exporters to lock-in some higher rates," said Srinivas Puni, managing director at QuantArt Market Solutions.

