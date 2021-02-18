Companies
Rally in mining stocks helps Europe shake off earnings gloom

Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

Feb 18 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Thursday as mining stocks tracked a jump in commodity prices and helped outweigh the impact from a clutch of disappointing earnings reports from companies including Airbus and Orange.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was up 0.2% by 0815 GMT, with miners .SXPP jumping 2.0% as copper prices jumped on Thursday to their highest in nearly a decade. MET/L

Technology .SX8P, energy .SXEP and auto .SXAP stocks were also among the biggest gainers in early trading, rising between 0.7% and 1.3%.

Meanwhile, planemaker Airbus AIR.PA fell 3.1% as it posted an annual loss and withheld a dividend due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while Orange ORAN.PA, France's biggest telecoms group, lost 4.3% after reporting a drop in core operating profit in the fourth quarter.

