Rally in mining stocks helps Europe shake off earnings gloom

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Feb 18 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Thursday as mining stocks tracked a jump in commodity prices and helped outweigh the impact from a clutch of disappointing earnings reports from companies including Airbus and Orange.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was up 0.2% by 0815 GMT, with miners .SXPP jumping 2.0% as copper prices jumped on Thursday to their highest in nearly a decade. MET/L

Technology .SX8P, energy .SXEP and auto .SXAP stocks were also among the biggest gainers in early trading, rising between 0.7% and 1.3%.

Meanwhile, planemaker Airbus AIR.PA fell 3.1% as it posted an annual loss and withheld a dividend due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while Orange ORAN.PA, France's biggest telecoms group, lost 4.3% after reporting a drop in core operating profit in the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.