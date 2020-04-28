Rally in Global Stocks Continues While Oil Stumbles Again

Global stocks were mostly higher on Tuesday, continuing to recover from the depths of the coronavirus crisis.

While the Nikkei 225 ended 0.1% lower in Tokyo, the Kospi Composite rose 0.6% and the Hang Seng added 1.2%.

After climbing for 11 of the last 14 sessions, the Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.7% in midmorning trade. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 107 points.

Oil is the one asset moving in its own direction, as the June contract for light sweet crude oil collapsed another 20%.

“Stock markets have shown signs of resilience lately, despite dire macroeconomic data and mixed newsflow on the pandemic front,” said Olivier Marciot, an investment manager at Unigestion.

The gains in stocks have occurred on data showing slowing growth in the deadly virus that has closed the global economy. A number of European countries have taken tentative steps to reopen their economies.

President Donald Trump on Monday laid out a blueprint for coronavirus testing. France is expected to lay out its exit plan on Tuesday.

As total confirmed coronavirus cases topped 3 million, the growth rate has held steady, at around 2% to 4% a day.

The advance report on U.S. trade is due at 8:30 a.m. Eastern, and consumer confidence data comes at 10 a.m.

The municipal bond market also will be in focus after the Federal Reserve announced it was expanding its program to buy bonds directly from states and cities to include more local communities.

The earnings wave continues, with Google parent Alphabet reporting results after the close of trade.

