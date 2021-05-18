Rally Expected To Stall For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved higher in back-to-back trading days, gathering almost 90 points or 3 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,140-point plateau although investors figure to cash in on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat to lower on sliding crude oil prices and concern over the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were mixed and flat, while the U.S. bourses were down - and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index spiked 62.94 points or 2.04 percent to finish at 3,142.63 after trading between 3,099.20 and 3,145.32. Volume was 2.21 billion shares worth 1.63 billion Singapore dollars. There were 384 gainers and 120 decliners.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT strengthened 1.38 percent, while CapitaLand was up 1.12 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and Mapletree Commercial Trust both gained 1.97 percent, City Developments jumped 2.87 percent, Comfort DelGro surged 3.75 percent, Dairy Farm International added 0.93 percent, DBS Group collected 1.92 percent, Genting Singapore rose 1.90 percent, Keppel Corp spiked 3.69 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust climbed 2.59 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation gathered 2.27 percent, SATS advanced 2.14 percent, SembCorp Industries rallied 3.02 percent, Singapore Airlines soared 4.74 percent, Singapore Exchange added 1.98 percent, Singapore Press Holdings accelerated 3.09 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering improved 1.87 percent, Thai Beverage rose 0.72 percent, United Overseas Bank perked 2.26 percent, Wilmar International increased 1.86 percent and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding skyrocketed 5.76 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened mixed on Tuesday but accelerated into the red as the day progressed.

The Dow shed 267.13 points or 0.78 percent to finish at 34,060.66, while the NASDAQ lost 75.41 points or 0.56 percent to end at 13,303.64 and the S&P 500 fell 35.46 points or 0.85 percent to close at 4,127.83.

The soft finish from Wall Street indicated concerns ahead of the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's April monetary policy meeting later today, which may provide clues for plans of monetary tightening.

Strong earnings announcements from Walmart (WMT) and Home Depot (HD) helped keep the undertone positive early on in the session, but the mood turned cautious as the day progressed and stocks started paring gains on selling pressure.

In economic news, the Commerce Department showed housing starts in the U.S. tumbled in April, while a separate report showed that building permits rose roughly as expected.

Crude oil futures settled lower Tuesday, weighed down by signs of progress in the Iran nuclear talks. Traders were also weighing global energy demand prospects amid the continued surge in coronavirus cases in Asian countries. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended lower by $0.78 or 1.2 percent at $65.49 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.