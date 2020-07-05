Rally Expected To Stall For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished higher in four straight sessions, gathering more than 75 points or 3 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 2,650-point plateau although it may be stuck in neutral on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on growing concerns about another wave of coronavirus. The European markets were down on Friday and the U.S. bourses were off, and the Asian markets are also tipped to open lower.

The STI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares and property stocks, while the industrials were mixed.

For the day, the index climbed 16.25 points or 0.62 percent to finish at 2,652.94 after trading between 2,637.13 and 2,660.27. Volume was 1.7 billion shares worth 931.4 million Singapore dollars. There were 249 gainers to 168 decliners.

Among the actives, Thai Beverage surged 2.96 percent, while CapitaLand Commercial Trust soared 1.71 percent, City Developments spiked 1.64 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust accelerated 1.48 percent, DBS Group jumped 1.36 percent, SATS climbed 1.35 percent, Singapore Airlines gathered 1.30 percent, CapitaLand perked 1.00 percent, Mapletree Logistics tumbled 0.99 percent, United Overseas Bank advanced 0.97 percent, Ascendas REIT skidded 0.91 percent, SingTel advanced 0.80 percent, Singapore Press Holdings dropped 0.77 percent, Comfort DelGro added 0.68 percent, Genting Singapore gained 0.65 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding sank 0.53 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust rallied 0.51 percent, Keppel Corp rose 0.50 percent, Singapore Exchange and Wilmar International both increased 0.49 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering was up 0.30 percent, Venture Corporation fell 0.24 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 0.22 percent and Dairy Farm International Holdings and SembCorp Industries were unchanged.

There is no lead from Wall Street, which was closed on Friday for the July 4 holiday, although the European markets ended lower on Friday as rising coronavirus cases in the U.S. raised fears of another lockdown in several states and dimmed hopes about a quick economic recovery.

According to reports, new cases of infection in the U.S. rose more than 53,000 in 24 hours Thursday, marking a record single-jump around the country and have continued that trend through the weekend.

In an interview with the Journal of the American Medical Association, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that the virus may be mutating to become more transmissible, with high viral loads.

The mood was bearish almost right through Friday's session. The pan European Stoxx 600 shed 0.78 percent. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 1.33 percent, Germany's DAX shed 0.64 percent and France's CAC 40 slid 0.84 percent, while Switzerland's SMI ended down 0.61 percent.

Meanwhile, the German Parliament has passed a resolution saying that the European Central Bank (ECB) has met the requirements from a top German court concerning the bank's massive bond-buying program.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.