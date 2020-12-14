Rally Expected To Stall For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has tracked higher in back-to-back sessions, climbing almost 80 points or 1.4 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,010-point plateau although it figures to run out of steam on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky, with Covid-19 surging even as treatment vaccines start to roll out. The European and U.S. markets were mixed to lower and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The JCI finished sharply higher on Monday following a huge gain from its lone telecom, plus additional support from the cement and resource stocks. Financials were mixed to lower.

For the day, the index advanced 74.19 points or 1.25 percent to finish at 6,012.52 after trading between 5,959.27 and 6,013.95.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia rallied 2.41 percent, while Bank Mandiri sank 0.74 percent, Bank CIMB Niaga shed 0.49 percent, Bank Central Asia collected 1.26 percent, Indosat skyrocketed 24.72 percent, Indocement added 0.69 percent, Semen Indonesia soared 4.58 percent, United Tractors surged 4.78 percent, Indofood Suskes climbed 1.44 percent, Astra Agro Lestari lost 0.63 percent, Aneka Tambang spiked 5.17 percent, Vale Indonesia advanced 0.96 percent, Timah gained 0.77 percent, Bumi Resources jumped 2.90 percent and Astra International, Bank Negara Indonesia and Bank Rakyat Indonesia were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is uninspired as stocks opened higher on Monday, although the Dow and the S&P were unable to hold their gains and ended in the red.

The Dow shed 184.82 points or 0.62 percent to finish at 29,861.55, while the NASDAQ gained 62.17 points or 0.50 percent to end at 12,440.04 and the S&P 500 fell 15.97 points or 0.44 percent to close at 3,647.49.

The pullback by stocks came on concerns about the impact of new lockdown measures as the coronavirus death toll in the U.S. reached 300,000. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio have both warned that the city could be headed for another "full shutdown" unless the second wave of coronavirus infections is contained.

The warnings about a new round of shutdowns come despite the approval of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX). The CDC signed off on the vaccine following the Emergency Use Authorization issued by the FDA. Pfizer has commenced the first shipments of the vaccine to distribution centers across the country.

Crude oil prices climbed Monday amid hopes the rollout of a Covid-19 vaccine will help revive the economy and result in increased energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended higher by $0.42 or 0.9 percent at $46.99 a barrel, a nine-month closing high.

Closer to home, Indonesia will see November trade data and Q3 business confidence figures later today. In October, imports plummeted 26.93 percent on year and exports fell an annual 3.29 percent for a trade surplus of $3.61 billion. In Q2, the business confidence index came in with a score of 102.90.

