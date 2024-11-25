Rally Continues to Start Thanksgiving Week

Monday, November 25, 2024



The stock market rally continues this morning, with the Dow up another +380 points at this hour. The S&P 500 is +40 and the Nasdaq +160 points, following a strong up-week which concluded with an energetic Friday session. Market participants look to be picking up where they left off last week.



Considering we have a truncated trading week with the observance of Thanksgiving on Thursday and a half-day of trading on “Black Friday,” there are quite a few data reports expected this week. None today, though — we’re starting at a slower pace.





Economic Reports Expected This Week: PCE, Home Sales and More



Q3 Earnings Roundup: Bath & Body Works and More



Tuesday morning brings us a newhome price index for September andnumbers for November. In between,for October will also come out.Wednesday brings us many reports that would normally come out later in a normal week, pulled forward so everyone can enjoy the holiday weekend.will join, a first revision ofand the bigreport for October.Of these, the PCE figures are the most meaningful, as they are the preferred measure of inflation for the Fed, which meets again mid-next month to decide on monetary policy — particularly, whether to lower interest rates another quarter-point or leave them where they are. Currently, both PCE year over year on headline and on core (subtracting volatile food and energy expenditures) are expected to tick up — 20 basis points (bps) to +2.3% on headline, 10 bps to +2.8% on core — so this would be a good way to forecast the next Fed move on interest rates.The other this the Fed will pay close attention to ahead of the next meeting is employment. Longer-term jobless claims rose above 1.9 million for the first time in three years last week; next week we’ll get the big non-farm payrolls report for this month. BBWI shares are up +20% following the specialty retailer’s Q3 earnings report out ahead of the opening bell today. The company beat estimates on both top and bottom lines — earnings of 48 cents per share outpaced the Zacks consensus by 2 cents, while revenues of $1.61 billion surpassed the $1.58 billion expected — while also raising full-year EPS (which remains in line with our previous forecasts). Revenues are expected to continue to decline overall, however; the big jump today is making up for some of the -30% selloff year to date.After today’s close, electronics equipment maker A and communications platform ZM are scheduled to report earnings. Both are expecting slight gains year over year on their bottom lines, with modestly lower revenues from the year-ago quarter. Neither has missed on earnings in five years; in Zoom’s case, it has never missed since its 2019 IPO.

