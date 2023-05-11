RALLIS INDIA (NSE:RALLIS) Price Target Decreased by 14.78% to 211.28

The average one-year price target for RALLIS INDIA (NSE:RALLIS) has been revised to 211.28 / share. This is an decrease of 14.78% from the prior estimate of 247.92 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 161.60 to a high of 317.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.79% from the latest reported closing price of 189.00 / share.

RALLIS INDIA Maintains 1.32% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.32%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.53. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in RALLIS INDIA. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RALLIS is 0.01%, a decrease of 15.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.23% to 6,436K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,467K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,362K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,115K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,037K shares, representing an increase of 7.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RALLIS by 17.78% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 646K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 369K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

