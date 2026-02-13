Is Ralliant Stock a Buy After a Director Scooped Up 2,000 Shares?

Key Points

Anelise Angelino Sacks acquired 2,000 shares for a transaction value of ~$82,500 on Feb. 9, 2026.

The purchase increased direct holdings by 58.77%, raising the insider's stake from 3,403 to 5,403 shares.

No indirect or derivative activity reported; all shares directly owned post-transaction.

This is the insider's first open-market buy since June 2025, expanding holding capacity by 58.77%.

Anelise Angelino Sacks, Director at Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL), acquired 2,000 shares in an open-market purchase on Feb. 9, 2026, as reported in this SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 2,000 Transaction value $82,500.0 Post-transaction shares (direct) 5,403 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $222,496

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($41.25); post-transaction value based on Feb. 9, 2026 market close ($41.18).

Key questions

How significant is this open-market acquisition in terms of the insider's overall position?

This purchase increased Anelise Angelino Sacks's direct Ralliant Corporation holdings by 58.77%, representing a material expansion of her stake.

No; the entire 2,000-share acquisition was allocated to direct ownership, with no indirect entities or derivative transactions disclosed.

The shares were purchased at $41.25 per share, which was just above the market close of $41.18 and within the day's range ($41.03 open to $41.18 close).

This is the first open-market buy by Ms. Sacks in over seven months, and it substantially raises her direct holding capacity, with no prior sell transactions reported in the period.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.07 billion Net income (TTM) ($1.22 billion) Dividend yield 0.47% Price (as of market close Feb. 9, 2026) $41.25

Company snapshot

Ralliant Corporation provides test and measurement systems, advanced specialty sensors, and engineered subsystems for defense and space applications.

The company generates revenue through the design, manufacturing, and sale of precision instruments and integrated solutions tailored for aerospace and defense markets.

Primary customers include government defense agencies, aerospace contractors, and commercial space organizations seeking high-reliability instrumentation.

Ralliant Corporation operates at scale within the aerospace and defense sector, leveraging advanced engineering capabilities to deliver mission-critical products for demanding applications. The company's focus on precision instrumentation and specialty subsystems positions it as a key supplier to both government and commercial clients.

What this transaction means for investors

The purchase of 2,000 shares in Ralliant Corporation by Board of Directors member Anelise Angelino Sacks is noteworthy because it was a substantial increase in her stake.

The buy comes on the heels of Ralliant shares reaching a 52-week low of $37.27 on Feb. 5. This suggests Ms. Sacks is bullish on the stock, and sees the price drop as an opportunity to grab shares at a discount.

Ralliant stock plunged after reporting earnings results for 2025. For the year, the company’s sales fell to $2.07 billion compared to $2.15 billion in 2024. Worse, Ralliant posted a massive net loss of $1.2 billion versus net income of $354.6 million in 2024 due to a goodwill impairment charge.

The decline in share price led to Ralliant sporting an attractive valuation with a price-to-sales ratio around two, which explains why Ms. Sacks decided to buy.

While she sees opportunity in the price drop, the prudent approach for investors is to wait to see how Ralliant performs in the coming quarters before weighing a purchase.

