Ralliant (RAL) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2025, Ralliant (RAL) reported revenue of $554.6 million, representing no change compared to the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.69, compared to $0 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $543.04 million, representing a surprise of +2.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.6%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.67.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenues- Sensors and Safety Systems : $337.2 million versus $331.09 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $337.2 million versus $331.09 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- Test and Measurement : $217.4 million versus $211.95 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $217.4 million versus $211.95 million estimated by three analysts on average. Operating profit (loss)- Sensors and Safety Systems: $84.6 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $91.21 million.

Here is how Ralliant performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Ralliant have returned +5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

