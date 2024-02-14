News & Insights

Rakuten's losses shrink in Q4 on robust e-commerce and fintech arms

Credit: REUTERS/Yuya Shino

February 14, 2024 — 01:36 am EST

Written by Anton Bridge for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Rakuten Group 4755.T on Thursday posted an operating loss of 33.3 billion yen ($221.25 million) in the October-December quarter, its fourteenth consecutive quarter in the red, as strong gains in its e-commerce and fintech arms failed to make up for its moey-losing mobile arm.

The result compares to an average estimate of 28 billion yen operating loss among eight analysts polled by LSEG.

Results for this quarter improved on an operating loss of 54 bilion yen in the previous quarter.

($1 = 150.5100 yen)

(Reporting by Anton Bridge Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Anton.Bridge@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.