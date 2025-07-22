Rakuten Unveils Rakuten American Express Card With Cash Back Rewards

(RTTNews) - Rakuten announced the launch of the Rakuten American Express Card in the U.S., exclusively for Rakuten members. With the Rakuten Card, cardholders will receive an extra four percent Cash Back on top of what they already earn while shopping on Rakuten's platform of more than 3,500 stores, in-person, or online, up to the first $7,000 of credit card spending each calendar year. Also, cardholders will earn an extra five percent Cash Back on top of the five percent members earn when dining at more than 22,000 Rakuten partner restaurants, totaling 10 percent Cash Back on Rakuten Dining.

Rakuten is partnering with Imprint to power the card program and First Electronic Bank to issue the card through American Express' Agile Partner Platform. The Rakuten Card provides cardholders with access to Amex Offers for shopping, dining and travel, and access to Amex Experiences.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.