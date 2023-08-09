News & Insights

Rakuten to combine credit card and mobile payments business -NHK

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

August 09, 2023 — 11:22 pm EDT

Written by Anton Bridge for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Japan's Rakuten Group 4755.T will combine its credit card and mobile payment businesses and is considering listing its card business, public broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday.

This would be the e-commerce group's latest attempt to shore up its finances after racking up enormous losses since 2020 on its beleaguered attempt to establish Japan's fourth major mobile network carrier.

(Reporting by Anton Bridge; Editing by Jamie Freed)

