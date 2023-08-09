Rakuten to combine credit card and mobile payments business -NHK

TOKYO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Japan's Rakuten Group 4755.T will combine its credit card and mobile payment businesses and is considering listing its card business, public broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday.

This would be the e-commerce group's latest attempt to shore up its finances after racking up enormous losses since 2020 on its beleaguered attempt to establish Japan's fourth major mobile network carrier.

(Reporting by Anton Bridge; Editing by Jamie Freed)

((Anton.Bridge@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.