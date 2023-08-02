Rakuten signs MoU with OpenAI to develop services

Updates with signing of MoU and content

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Rakuten Group 4755.T has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with OpenAI to explore commercial opportunities together.

Rakuten said on Wednesday the companies will collaborate on the use of OpenAI apps in Rakuten's products and services.

(Reporting by Anton Bridge; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Tom Hogue)

((Anton.Bridge@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.