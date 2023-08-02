News & Insights

Rakuten signs MoU with OpenAI to develop services

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

August 02, 2023 — 02:02 am EDT

Written by Anton Bridge for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Rakuten Group 4755.T has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with OpenAI to explore commercial opportunities together.

Rakuten said on Wednesday the companies will collaborate on the use of OpenAI apps in Rakuten's products and services.

