Rakuten shares slump 5.1% in early trading

Adds details of recent share moves

TOKYO, May 16 (Reuters) - Shares in Rakuten Group Inc 4755.T fell as much as 5.1% in early Tokyo trading on Tuesday, a day after Reuters reported the company is finalising plans to issue new shares to shore up its finances after years of losses from its mobile business.

The Japanese e-commerce and fintech company's board could meet as early as this week to decide on the capital raising, which is expected to raise roughly 300 billion yen ($2.2 billion), Reuters reported citing sources.

Rakuten shares erased gains and closed down 9% on Monday in its biggest drop in three years following the report, with analysts pointing to concern over shareholder concern about dilution.

($1 = 135.0500 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Kim Coghill)

((sam.nussey@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.