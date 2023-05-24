News & Insights

Rakuten sets price for public offering at 566 yen per share

Credit: REUTERS/Sam Nussey

May 24, 2023 — 03:41 am EDT

Written by Mariko Katsumura and Sam Nussey for Reuters ->

Adds details of filing

TOKYO, May 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Rakuten Group Inc 4755.T set the price for its public offering and third-party allotment of new shares at 566 yen ($4.19) per share, a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday.

Rakuten said it will raise as much as 294.2 billion yen via a public offering and through allocations to founder and CEO Hiroshi Mikitani, his asset management firm, CyberAgent Inc 4751.T and Tokyu Corp 9005.T.

($1 = 135.0500 yen)

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura and Sam Nussey; editing by Jason Neely and Toby Chopra)

((sam.nussey@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.