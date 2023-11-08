Rakuten Securities to get $600 mln injection from Japan's Mizuho - Nikkei

Adds company comments, context throughout

TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Japan's Mizuho Financial Group 8411.Tis set to inject $600 million in Rakuten Securities, the Nikkei said on Thursday, as the online brokerage of e-commerce giant Rakuten 4755.T faces a delay in its initial public offering.

The 90 billion yen ($596.58 million) investment willboost Mizuho's stake in Rakuten Securities to nearly 50%, the Nikkei said.

In a statement, Rakuten said it was true that it was in discussions with Mizuho Group including an additional investment into Rakuten Securities, but that nothing had been decided at the moment.

A Mizuho spokesperson said nothing has been decided at this point on the reported capital injection.

Mizuho last year invested 80 billion yen in Rakuten Securities, taking just under 20% of the online brokerage.

Rakuten in Julyapplied to list the unit in Tokyo in the hope of making it public by the end of this year. But analysts said the listing plan would now need to be revised drastically after severe industry competition forced the securities unit in October to cut to zero stock trading commissions.

The fresh capital injection from Mizuho would help the battered finances of Rakuten Group, which has suffered four years of losses as its mobile business has hemorrhaged cash and struggled to take market share from established players.

The Nikkei said Rakuten Group is seeking to raise about 100 billion yen by listing the brokerage and invest the proceeds in its mobile business.

Plans for the listing of Rakuten Securities are still ongoing, the report said, adding that Mizuho is partnering with Rakuten Securities to attract new customers.

Rakuten is due to report earnings later on Thursday.

Shares of Mizuho were down 2% while Rakuten shares were down 1.5%. The Nikkei index .N225 was little changed as of 0026 GMT.

($1 = 150.8600 yen)

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru and Makiko Yamazaki and Anton Bridge in Tokyo; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and David Dolan)

((John.Biju@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.