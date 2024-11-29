Rakuten Records Extraordinary Gain through Share Transfer

Rakuten (JP:4755) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Rakuten Group, Inc. is set to record an extraordinary gain of approximately 100 billion yen through an intra-group share transfer of its subsidiary, Viber Media S.à r.l, to Rakuten Asia Pte. Ltd. This strategic move aims to boost Rakuten Viber’s expansion in the Asian market while having minimal impact on the consolidated financial results.

For further insights into JP:4755 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.