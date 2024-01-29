Rakuten raises dollar-denominated 3-yr senior note issuance to $1.75 bln from $1 bln -source

TOKYO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Japanese e-commerce conglomerate Rakuten Group 4755.T has raised the size of a planned dollar-denominated 3-year senior note issuance to $1.75 billion from $1 billion, according to a source.

Rakuten announced the proposed issuance on Friday and said it intended to use the proceeds to pay off $1 billion worth of senior notes due in 2024.

Including the notes due in 2024, the group has a total of 800 billion yen ($5.43 billion) in debt redemptions due by the end of 2025.

The new issuance will have an interest rate of around 12.25% and terms are set to be finalised in the morning of Jan, 30, U.S. Eastern time, according to the source.

($1 = 147.2700 yen)

(Reporting by Anton Bridge; Editing by Tom Hogue)

