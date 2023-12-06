Rakuten Group to sell 25.5 mln shares of Rakuten Bank in offshore market

TOKYO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Rakuten Group 4755.T said on Wednesday it plans to sell 25.5 million shares of Rakuten Bank 5838.T in the offshore market.

The share price will be determined after a book building period between Dec. 6 and 7, Rakuten Bank said in a separate statement.

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Mariko.Katsumura@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.