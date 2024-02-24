Rakuten Group (RKUNF) Price Target Increased by 12.81% to 5.30

The average one-year price target for Rakuten Group (OTCPK:RKUNF) has been revised to 5.30 / share. This is an increase of 12.81% from the prior estimate of 4.69 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.82 to a high of 9.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.83% from the latest reported closing price of 5.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 191 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rakuten Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RKUNF is 0.12%, an increase of 4.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.63% to 98,276K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,886K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,089K shares, representing an increase of 5.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RKUNF by 10.77% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,770K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,405K shares, representing an increase of 4.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RKUNF by 28.55% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 8,413K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,218K shares, representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RKUNF by 5.87% over the last quarter.

TRWAX - Transamerica International Equity A holds 7,600K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,275K shares, representing an increase of 4.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RKUNF by 12.84% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 5,538K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,785K shares, representing a decrease of 4.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RKUNF by 0.57% over the last quarter.

