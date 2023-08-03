Rakuten Group (RKUNF) Price Target Decreased by 10.01% to 5.87

The average one-year price target for Rakuten Group (OTC:RKUNF) has been revised to 5.87 / share. This is an decrease of 10.01% from the prior estimate of 6.52 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.64 to a high of 15.13 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 48.59% from the latest reported closing price of 3.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 190 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rakuten Group. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RKUNF is 0.11%, an increase of 7.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.12% to 64,307K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,750K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,733K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RKUNF by 1.88% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,241K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,209K shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RKUNF by 3.63% over the last quarter.

TRWAX - Transamerica International Equity A holds 6,126K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,410K shares, representing a decrease of 4.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RKUNF by 3.10% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,744K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,718K shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RKUNF by 3.90% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 2,853K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,588K shares, representing an increase of 9.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RKUNF by 20.02% over the last quarter.

