News & Insights

Markets

Rakuten Group, Rakuten Bank Execute MOU Regarding Reorganization Of FinTech Business

April 01, 2024 — 01:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Rakuten Group, Inc. and Rakuten Bank, Ltd. have agreed to initiate talks aimed at the reorganization of Rakuten Group's FinTech Business, including Rakuten Bank. The parties are considering integrating the entire FinTech businesses including Rakuten Bank, Rakuten Card Co., Ltd., Rakuten Securities Holdings Co., Ltd. Rakuten Insurance Holdings Co., Ltd., and other FinTech businesses into one group.

Rakuten Group and Rakuten Bank will proceed with discussions towards entering into a definitive agreement. The reorganization is anticipated to take effect in October 2024. Even after the reorganization, Rakuten Bank will continue to be a consolidated subsidiary of Rakuten Group.

The reorganization falls under the category of a material transaction with the controlling shareholder for Rakuten Bank. It is anticipated that the Rakuten Bank's shares will be listed continuously on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market even after the completion of the reorganization.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.